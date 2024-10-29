It didn't take long for Manchester United to find their next manager after sacking Erik Ten Hag on Monday. The Red Devils are now bringing in Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim just one day later.

United will pay an exit clause, via Fabrizio Romano.

“BREAKING: Manchester United are set to pay €10m exit clause for Rúben Amorim to become new manager, here we go! Sporting confirm formal communication received from #MUFC for Amorim to be appointed,” Romano reported. “Amorim has already said yes to Man Utd proposal and project.”

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag after their 2-1 loss to West Ham on Monday. They're now 14th in the Premier League table with 11 points through the first nine fixtures.

Amorim's managed Sporting since March 2020, winning two Primeira Liga titles (2020-21, 2023-24) and the 2020-21 Portuguese League Cup trophy. The former Portuguese international team player won the Primeira Liga Manager of the Year award in 2020-21 after winning the double that season.

Will Amorim bring United out of the darkness?

Ruben Amorim is a promising option for Manchester United

Amorim is still a relatively new manager, as he's only been on the sideline since 2018 when he started with Portuguese club Casa Pia. Additionally, the 39-year-old has little experience outside of Portugal, although he had 14 caps as a player for the national team from 2010-14, exposing him to the global stage.

Anorim is still formulating his managerial strategies, but he loves entertaining, attacking football, via BBC's Guillem Balague.

“Amorim would admit he is still adding layers of knowledge to his methods but he still believes football only makes sense if those watching are thrilled by it,” Balague said. “As well as those lessons from his former coach Jorge Jesus, Amorim looked closely at those who show a special quality as leaders, including Jose Mourinho. He is, though, an enthusiast of spectacular, offensive football, with lots of goals, domination and control. He is a crowd-pleaser.”

United could use some help with their offensive tactics, as their eight goals currently rank third-worst in the league.