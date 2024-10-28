After dropping to 14th place in the Premier League table on Sunday, Manchester United decided to sack manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after two and a half years in charge.

By the sounds of it, the Red Devils have already targeted who they would like to replace the Dutchman — Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. Via The Athletic:

“Sources in Portugal, speaking anonymously as they’re not authorised to discuss the matter, have told The Athletic the 39-year-old is open to taking up the opportunity after Erik ten Hag was sacked earlier on Monday.”

This isn't the first time Amorim has been linked to a job in England. He was a candidate as the potential successor for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before they appointed Arne Slot. The Athletic reports that Manchester United is prepared to pay a €10million release clause to Sporting to secure the services of their manager.

If Amorim does ultimately take over, he has quite the job ahead of him. There's a ton of pressure when you're in the Old Trafford dugout, as ten Hag learned. Plus, the Red Devils have an atrocious 3-2-4 record at the moment, putting them 12 points behind first-place Manchester City. They've only scored eight goals in nine matches while conceding 11 times.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag’s replacement after sudden sacking
Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag’s replacement after sudden sacking
Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Matthijs De Ligt Manchester United rumors
Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Matthijs De Ligt Manchester United rumors
Jadon Sancho returns to Manchester United training after ending Erik ten Hag feud
Jadon Sancho returns to Manchester United training after ending Erik ten Hag feud

But, the 39-year-old Amorim may be the perfect replacement for ten Hag. He led Sporting to their first league titles in nearly 20 years in 2020-21 and the club lifted the grand prize again in 2023-24. The Portuguese giants are also a regular in the Champions League. Amorim is well known for giving young players a chance to showcase their talents and tends to excel at bringing out the best in his players.

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on matchday nine and it won't get any easier next weekend as they clash with in-form Chelsea. The Red Devils also face Leicester City in League Cup action on Wednesday. Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to be the interim boss for the time being.