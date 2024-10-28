Manchester United lost 2-1 to West Ham on Sunday to drop the Red Devils to 3-2-4 on the season and 14th in the English Premier League table. Just four points out of the relegation zone, the Manchester United board decided to make a drastic move and manager Erik ten Hag was sacked just months after signing an extension. Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was named interim manager.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024,” the club wrote in a statement. “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

This is a developing story.