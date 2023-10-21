Former English soccer star Sir Bobby Charlton has died at age 86, three years after being diagnosed with dementia in 2020. Charlton was one of the best soccer players in English history and had a 17-year career with Manchester United from 1956-1973.

During his illustrious career, Charlton helped England win their first and only FIFA World Cup in 1966. He won the Ballon d'Or and the Football Writer's Association Footballer of the Year in 1966. Charlton would later be named to the FIFA World Cup All-Time Team in 1994 and the English Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also selected for the FIFA 100 list by Pelé in 2004 and the Football League 100 legends in 1998.

Charlton also led Manchester United to become the first English team to win the European Cup in 1996 and led the club three Premier League titles. He played in 758 matches and scored 249 goals during his career with MUFC.

Following the announcement of his passing, Manchester United released a statement. “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer. Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game,” via Agence France-Presse of The Score.

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

As long as football is played, Sir Bobby Charlton will never be forgotten. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

The football club also posted numerous tributes for Charlton on X.