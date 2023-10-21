Pressure is mounting on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as the club has had a disappointing start to the season, picking up just 12 points from eight Premier League games. A Spanish journalist from Team Talk, Benjamin Lopez, has claimed that the Red Devils are considering replacing Ten Hag with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester United sits in 10th place, and fans and pundits question whether Ten Hag is the right man to lead the team forward. Despite Ten Hag guiding his team to League Cup victory last season, the club's current form falls short of fan expectations. The team faces a crucial week with matches against Sheffield United, FC Copenhagen, and Manchester City.

Ancelotti, expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with taking the Brazil national team job. However, according to Lopez, Manchester United has made a “verbal offer” to Ancelotti, suggesting a potential shock return to the Premier League.

Lopez also reported that Ancelotti has an offer from Brazil but will remain at Real Madrid if offered a contract renewal. Ancelotti is one of the most accomplished managers in world football, with 25 major trophies, including four Champions League titles. He also has extensive experience in the Premier League, having managed Chelsea and Everton.

While Ten Hag is not on the brink of being sacked just yet, a loss to Sheffield United could lead to serious questions about his future at Manchester United. The potential links to Ancelotti are surprising but add an intriguing dimension to the current situation. If the Dutchman's tenure ends, Manchester United fans will closely watch how the club's management handles the situation.