Manchester United have upped their bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, offering an improved sum of up to £50 million, reported by goal.com. However, the Blues swiftly responded with their own counteroffer.

United's proposal, according to The Athletic, included an initial fee of £45 million, with an additional £5 million in potential add-ons. Chelsea, not willing to let Mount leave on the cheap, promptly countered with their own demands. The Blues have requested a fee of £60 million, plus an additional £5 million in potential add-ons.

Negotiations between the two clubs are currently ongoing, but a final agreement has yet to be reached. Manchester United had previously seen their initial bid of £40 million rejected by Chelsea. However, the increased offer indicates their determination to secure Mount's services.

With Mason Mount having only one year left on his contract, Manchester United believes that Chelsea may be forced to do business to avoid losing the player for free next summer. The 24-year-old midfielder has reportedly turned down multiple contract extension offers from Chelsea, further bolstering United's confidence in reaching a deal.

The outcome of Manchester United's response to Chelsea's counteroffer remains uncertain, but it could prove crucial in this protracted transfer saga. Chelsea, on their part, are looking to sell players this summer to balance their financial books, after having spent over £600 million in the previous two transfer windows.

As the negotiations continue, both clubs will need to find common ground to reach an agreement that satisfies their respective interests. The next steps taken by Manchester United in response to Chelsea's demands will be closely watched, as the transfer saga involving Mason Mount unfolds.