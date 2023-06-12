Manchester United‘s pursuit of Mason Mount is in doubt due to the transfer fee demanded by Chelsea, reported by goal.com. According to recent reports, Manchester United has expressed their intention to proceed with the deal by sending messages to Mount. The player himself is said to be keen on the move, and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

However, negotiations have hit a roadblock as Chelsea continues to insist on an €80 million fee for the talented midfielder. This disparity in valuation has prevented significant progress from being made in the deal over the past week. Despite the setback, Manchester United remains determined to secure Mount's signature and is unwilling to meet Chelsea's asking price.

Sources suggest that Manchester United is looking to reach a compromise in the region of €50 million, a figure they believe is more reasonable given the player's profile and potential. Both clubs are now expected to engage in further discussions to find common ground and finalize the transfer in the coming days.

Mason Mount has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in English football in recent years. The 24-year-old has been a key figure for Chelsea, impressing with his technical abilities, versatility, and goal-scoring prowess. His performances for both club and country have garnered widespread attention and admiration.

If Manchester United can successfully negotiate a deal for Mount, it would be a significant boost to their midfield options. Mount's creativity, work rate, and ability to contribute goals would add a new dimension to United's attacking play. However, with the transfer fee still a point of contention, it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement that satisfies all parties involved.