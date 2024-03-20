Manchester United‘s rising star, Alejandro Garnacho, has set his sights on a future transfer to Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. The young wonderkid has been making waves at Old Trafford this season, despite the team's challenging campaign. However, the Red Devils may face a tough battle to retain Garnacho, as he dreams of donning the famous white jersey of Real Madrid.
Garnacho's performances for Manchester United have been nothing short of impressive, providing a glimmer of hope in an otherwise difficult season. The talented youngster's desire to play for Real Madrid is crystal clear, and he sees it as an ambition he wants to fulfill at some point in his career. According to TyC Sports, Garnacho's dream is to represent Los Blancos. While he may not be ready to make the move just yet, his aspirations are set on playing for the Spanish giants.
It seems that Garnacho's dreams align with the interests of Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez. Reports suggest that Perez is eager to meet with the young prodigy during Real Madrid's visit to Manchester next month for their Champions League quarter-final clash against City.
Having been with Manchester United since the age of 16, Garnacho signed a long-term contract with the club last year, extending his commitment until 2028. Currently, Garnacho is with the Argentina squad, having been called up for friendly matches during the international break. These games against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States provide him with additional opportunities to showcase his talent on the international stage.
What's next for Alejandro Garnacho?
The football world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Garnacho's journey. As he continues to impress at Manchester United, the possibility of a move to Real Madrid grows stronger. Fans will be keeping a close eye on his performances, wondering if he will one day become a Galactico and fulfill his dream of playing for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.