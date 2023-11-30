Discover the social media storm surrounding Alejandro Garnacho due to the claims of Lionel Messi unfollowing the Manchester United star.

Amidst the resounding acclaim for Alejandro Garnacho's spectacular goal that rippled across the footballing world following Manchester United's clash with Everton, an unexpected social media uproar ensued. Rio Ferdinand's assertion that Lionel Messi unfollowed the rising star due to his affinity for Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy. However, Garnacho's brother, Roberto, swiftly debunked Ferdinand's claim, setting the record straight that Messi had never been a follower, quashing the notion of a rift between the two.

In a pointed response on social media, Roberto Garnacho emphasized, “Fake, Messi never followed him,” while urging against false narratives aimed at breeding rivalry between the two footballing icons. In attempting to defuse the situation, Ferdinand later clarified his statement, citing sarcasm in his initial comment.

Fake , Messi never followed him , stop making stuff up just to create hate , garna loves and admires both of them and you all Trying to creating a rivalry. https://t.co/mQIW4FFWCa — Roberto Garnacho (@garnakjcc) November 28, 2023

Garnacho finds himself in a unique position within the Messi-Ronaldo discourse. Despite his recent entry into the Argentina squad and a brief on-field encounter with Messi, the winger's admiration for both footballing titans remains unwavering. Having trained with Ronaldo during the latter's stint at Manchester United, the 19-year-old harbors profound respect for both legends, demonstrating a nuanced perspective in the ongoing debate over the greatest of all time.

However, despite the social media buzz and the ongoing discussions about his allegiances, Garnacho remained steadfastly focused on the field. Manchester United's Champions League campaign faced a setback as they settled for a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray, leaving them teetering on the brink of finishing at the bottom of their group.

Amidst the whirlwind of social media chatter and the pressures of rising fame, Garnacho's commitment to his game remains resolute. His impact on the field continues to captivate audiences, even amidst United's challenges in their European campaign. As the young winger navigates the complexities of footballing loyalties and the allure of stardom, his unwavering dedication to the game shines through, defining his burgeoning career at Manchester United.