Alejandro Garnacho hit Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring an awesome bicycle kick for Manchester United

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon, and along the way, the goal of the season was likely scored by 19-year old Argentinian star Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho scored an outrageous bicycle kick goal in just the third minute of the game, and celebrated by paying homage to club legend Cristiano Ronaldo afterwards.

Garnacho had featured in ten games for the senior club this season, but hadn't contributed either a goal or assist during his time on the field. That changed very quickly in this game, as Garnacho latched onto a cross from Diogo Dalot and smashed a bicycle kick shot into the top right corner of the net to give the Red Devils a lead they wouldn't end up relinquishing.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS RIGHT NOW. GARNACHO WITH AN ALL-TIME HIT. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/OlDudyIq0k — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 26, 2023

Garnacho followed this up by hitting Ronaldo's famous “Sui” celebration, which surely provided United fans with a bit of nostalgia after watching the Portuguese superstar hit that celebration countless amounts of times during his stints in the Premier League. Put it all together, and you have a frontrunner for goal of the season here.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial would score goals in the second half to put this game to rest, but it was the goal from Garnacho that stole the show here. At just 19 years old, Garnacho has tons of talent, and that was on full display with this banger of a goal. While the Red Devils have quite a few talented players at their disposal, they may have to give Alejandro Garnacho a bit more action on the field after seeing what he is capable of against Everton.