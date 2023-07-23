Manchester United‘s young winger Amad Diallo suffered a concerning injury blow during the team's pre-season clash against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium, reported by goal.com. The 21-year-old was seen leaving the stadium on crutches with his ankle bandaged up, raising concerns among fans about the severity of the injury.

The incident occurred early in the second half of the match, and Diallo had to be taken off the field. He had replaced Antony at half-time but, unfortunately, lasted only 15 minutes before being substituted due to the injury. The sight of Diallo leaving the stadium on crutches was a worrying moment for both the player and the club.

Amad Diallo is considered one of the rising stars at Manchester United, and this pre-season was a crucial opportunity for him to impress the coaching staff and stake a claim for a regular spot in the first team. After spending last season on loan at Sunderland, Diallo was determined to return to Old Trafford and make a significant impact in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Erik ten Hag has been closely observing Diallo's performances during the pre-season, looking for players who can contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season. However, the injury has put Diallo's immediate future in doubt, and the medical team will be working tirelessly to assess the extent of the injury and aid in his swift recovery.

The news of Diallo's injury will certainly be a disappointment for both the player and the fans, who had high hopes for him this season. United supporters will be eagerly waiting for updates on his condition and hoping for a positive prognosis that will allow Diallo to resume training and competing as soon as possible.

As the pre-season progresses, Manchester United will be looking to manage their squad carefully and ensure that their players are fully fit and ready for the start of the new season. The club will be hoping for a speedy recovery for Amad Diallo, who possesses immense potential and could be a valuable asset for the team in the future.