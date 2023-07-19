Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has officially confirmed his move to Manchester United this summer. He will be the new no.1 at Old Trafford after the sudden departure of David de Gea this summer. The Spaniard left Old Trafford after 12 years after not being able to sign a new deal.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Cameroonian goalkeeper was speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport. He said, “I want, and I hope to win the Champions League at Manchester United.”

“I really want to start this new exciting experience with a coach who is a master for me.”

Onana will become Manchester United's second signing of the transfer window after Mason Mount. Inter Milan and the Red Devils wrapped up the deal at a reported fee of £47.1m. United will initially pay £43.7m with £3.4m add-ons. The 27-year-old will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of extending his contract for another year.

Onana has flown to Birmingham, where he will stay for a night. He will head to the United's AON training complex on Wednesday before undergoing his medical and putting pen to paper.

The biggest reason why Erik ten Hag prefers Onana over de Gea is his ball-playing ability. Although de Gea had improved in his sweeper role and won the Premier League Golden Glove for Manchester United last season, there were still unexpected errors in his game which we never saw in his prime years. As a result of his poor ball-playing ability, de Gea hasn't featured for his international team too.