Manchester United are finally close to landing their man in Andre Onana.

After a protracted transfer saga for the Inter Milan goalkeeper, the Red Devils are expected to agree personal terms with Onana on Sunday with both clubs itching closer to finalizing the transfer fee as well according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Talks regarding Onana's salary had a breakthrough on Saturday. As for the transfer fee, United had an opening offer of €45 million ($50.5 million) rejected at the start of the month with Inter wanting a figure closer to €60 million ($67 million).

However, a compromise is expected to be reached Sunday or Monday with the Premier League club's recent proposal of a €43 million offer plus €5 million in add-ons. Ornstein notes that the exact figure is still being negotiated as of now.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should everything go without a hitch, Onana will sign a five-year contract and fly out to New York on Wednesday to join United's pre-season tour provided if he passes his medical on time. If he is unable to complete it on time, he will join Erik ten Hag's squad later on.

Onana has been keen on the move and will notably link up with Ten Hag once again following their stints at Ajax.

He will notably be the long-term replacement of David de Gea, who recently departed the club on a free transfer following a 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

However, United won't be finished spending just yet — they're also looking to add a striker to the squad with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund being a prime target.