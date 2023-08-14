Bayern Munich‘s Benjamin Pavard has his sights set on a move to Manchester United, expressing a strong eagerness to join Erik ten Hag‘s squad this summer, reported by goal.com. However, negotiations over the transfer fee have hit a snag, creating a significant hurdle in the potential deal between the two clubs, as reported by SkySports.

The French defender, known for his versatility in both right-back and centre-back positions, has just one year remaining on his current contract. The estimated transfer fee for Pavard's move to Manchester United is believed to fall within the range of £30 million ($38 million) to £35 million ($44 million). However, the transfer's progression could be influenced by the future of Manchester United's current centre-back, Harry Maguire, who is reportedly in talks with West Ham over a possible transfer.

Benjamin Pavard's anticipated move has stirred activity in the transfer market. Bayern Munich had initially sought to replace Pavard with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, but Walker opted to stay with the Premier League champions. In response, Manchester United has explored alternative options, including discussions with representatives of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

As negotiations continue, Pavard remains committed to his training with Bayern Munich as he awaits a resolution to his future. The transfer saga highlights the intricate nature of player movements within the football world and the various factors that come into play when a high-profile transfer is on the horizon. For Pavard, the prospect of joining Manchester United adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming season, as he seeks to make his mark in the Premier League. The outcome of these negotiations will undoubtedly shape the landscape of both clubs as they prepare for the new campaign.