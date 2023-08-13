Manchester United are actively discussing the possibility of buying Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. The World Cup winner has been linked with moving away from Allianz Arena this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have rejected Manchester United's first bid for the signature of Pavard. However, the Red Devils are back in negotiations as Pavard insists on leaving the Bundesliga giants before the end of this transfer window. The Frenchman has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, as he won't be signing a new deal at Bayern Munich.

Pavard's move to Manchester United brings more questions than answers. The Red Devils already have two right-backs in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. Does the Pavard move mean that one of those fullbacks is leaving the club? Wan-Bissaka is reportedly set to open discussions with Manchester United about a new contract, but there is no news on Dalot's future.

Pavard can play both as a right-back and a right-wing-back. Does his addition mean Erik ten Hag is moving to a three-at-the-back formation? There are many questions that can arise with this addition.

Pavard started Bayern Munich's DFL-Supercup game against RB Leipzig but didn't have a great outing as the Bundesliga champions lost 3-0. The pressure is on Thomas Tuchel after the additions of Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae this summer.

The German manager is reportedly in for a new full-back as Bayern Munich are linked with Kyle Walker this summer. However, the England International could be signing a new deal with Manchester City soon.