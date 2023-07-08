The David de Gea era is over at Old Trafford. The Spanish goalkeeper, who has been with Manchester United for 12 seasons after Sir Alex Ferguson signed him in 2011, is leaving the club immediately, per Fabrizio Romano.

“BREAKING: David de Gea leaves Manchester United, it’s over.”

de Gea also posted on social media with a heartfelt message to the United faithful:

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.

We’ve seen it all.”

There were reports that David de Gea and Man United had agreed on a reduced new deal, but the club reportedly pulled out and demanded that he takes a bigger pay cut. Considering the type of keeper de Gea has been throughout his career, it only makes sense for him to leave at this point.

It's also important to note that United is on the verge of signing Inter Milan standout Andre Onana as de Gea's replacement.

It will be very interesting to see where the former Spain international ends up next.