Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen returned to full training, according to a Thursday article from The Mirror Sports Reporter Felix Keith.

“Christian Eriksen is in contention to play for Manchester United against Everton on Saturday after making a return to full training,” wrote Keith.

Eriksen has been out since he sustained ankle ligament damage in a 3-1 win over Reading F.C. in the FA Cup in late January, continued Keith. Goals from Manchester United midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen ultimately sealed the Cup victory over Reading,

Christian Eriksen was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after a challenge from Reading striker Andy Carroll.

“He’s disappointed, we are disappointed, but it happens in top football and you have to deal with it,” Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said in a late-January conference. “I think you can never fill that (gap) because every player has his own characteristics, identification.

“Another player will always fill in in a different way, but it doesn’t mean you have to be less successful. It’s quite clear Christian Eriksen brings top quality to our squad and he has some specifics that are hard to replace, such as his impacts in the final third with his final ball.”

Erickson has missed 16 matches. He was initially expected to be out until later this month.

Christian Erickson has scored one goal and made seven assists in 18 starts for Manchester United during the 2022-23 season. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan midfielder has attempted 23 shots, seven on target, during his first season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United currently sits at fourth in the Premier League standings with a record of 16-5-7. Its 53 points in 28 matches are good enough to tie with Newcastle, who have a record of 14-11-3 after 28 games played. Arsenal currently sits at the top of the league with 72 total points and a record of 23-3-3.