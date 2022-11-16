Published November 16, 2022

The Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United has stolen the headlines recently after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. While snippets of it were released earlier in the weekend, it came out in full on Wednesday.

One of the topics discussed between Cristiano and Morgan was the near deal that saw the Portuguese international almost sign with Manchester City, who were extremely interested in the striker in the summer of 2021. As Ronaldo pointed out, there was one huge reason he decided to return to Old Trafford instead: Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I followed my heart,” he said, while tapping his chest, in the exclusive interview with TalkTV, via Fabrizio Romano.

“He [Ferguson] said to me, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’.

“And I said, ‘OK, Boss.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has always respected Ferguson, the last great coach at Manchester United. His words are gospel to the 37-year-old and that was evidently the case in this situation. But, it appears the relationship between Ronaldo and the club is absolutely over. He exposed the Red Devils in more ways than one in the interview, saying he felt betrayed after getting treated with such disrespect this season, despite leading the side with 24 goals across all competitions last term, including 18 Premier League goals.

United even took down a CR7 poster at Old Trafford Wednesday, just two days after the comments leaked on social media. The club is expected to take legal action against Ronaldo, who also slammed them for a lack of development at the Carrington training grounds. Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag never wants to see Ronaldo on the pitch for Man U again after the player put the gaffer down, too.

Cristiano Ronaldo could very well be done in Manchester, but no one will forget what he’s done for them. Just an ugly end. Now, it’s time for him to bang in some goals at the World Cup and make the Red Devils regret the decision to ever mistreat him in the first place.