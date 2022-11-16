Published November 16, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has left his relationship with Manchester United totally fractured. After Ronaldo took some controversial shots at the club during his sitdown with Morgan, reports claimed Manchester United was furious with the 37-year-old striker. On Wednesday, a massive Ronaldo mural was seen being removed from Old Trafford in what appears to be the first response from Man United, via ESPNFC.

Manchester United have begun taking down a mural from Old Trafford 👀 pic.twitter.com/QkOczvbM0R — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 16, 2022

The massive Ronaldo mural which covered a large portion of the exterior of Old Trafford was seen being removed piece by piece on Wednesday, just days after portions of the bombshell interview with Morgan was leaked.

In his sitdown, Ronaldo pulled no punches as he raised issues within the club and how he’s been treated by manager Erik Ten Hag and the entire organization in his second stint in Manchester. The Portugal international went as far as to claim he’s been “betrayed” by the club. He also criticized Manchester United’s lack of success since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, indicating the club had not progressed as he’d expected, both in terms of on-field performance and overall infrastructure.

While Ronaldo may feel Old Trafford is outdated, it seems Manchester United felt it was time for a change in appearance, taking a subtle jab at their disgruntled striker while removing the mural amid his controversial remarks.

Currently on international duty with Portugal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo’s days with Manchester United are surely numbered. The removal of his mural from Old Trafford could be the first of many moves the club takes in order to separate itself from Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming weeks.