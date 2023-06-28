Goalkeeper David de Gea was set to sign a new club-friendly deal with Manchester United this week, but the Red Devils have reportedly backed out. If the Spaniard wants to stay at Old Trafford, he'll need to take a massive pay cut. Amid the reports, de Gea took to social media and posted a yawning emoji:

🥱 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 28, 2023

There are obviously several ways to look at this reaction from de Gea. He's either sick and tired of United and wants to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month, or he simply doesn't care about all the speculation online about his future.

At this point, United fans aren't exactly keen on de Gea being the No. 1 option in between the sticks anymore. But, the side hasn't secured the services of anyone else at this moment in time, although Diogo Costa, David Raya, and Andre Onana remain on their radar.

Sure, David de Gea might not be an unbeatable force anymore in the Red Devils' goal, but he certainly deserves the respect of the club. I mean, this is a player who has made 400 Premier League appearances.

The reality is United doesn't have any other direction to go in right now and trying to lowball de Gea, if that is true, is probably not the best plan. He has been a rock for the Red Devils for years.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this situation in the coming days. One thing is for sure though. Whether he stays or leaves, de Gea will go down as a club legend.