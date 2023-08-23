Manchester United would need to make a decision on one key player before prioritizing the move of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Morocco International has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for most of this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keen to offload Donny Van de Beek before looking at the Amrabat deal. The Dutch midfielder is further down the pecking order after the arrival of Mason Mount and has been linked with a move to Real Sociedad this summer.

Romano said that Manchester United are in the driver’s seat for Amrabat and control this transfer for now. He said, “On the Amrabat side, I think the personal terms and the player desire have all been simpler, which is great for Manchester United's point of view because it means they can control the transfer timeline.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The feeling has always been that they had to sell Fred as they did to Fenerbahce and also to find a solution for Donny van de Beek before entering into the concrete negotiations for Amrabat.”

Van de Beek was bought in 2020 by Ole Gunnar Soljskaer but failed to replicate the heights that made him a fantastic midfielder at Ajax. After the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager, many believed the Dutchman would be the catalyst for Van de Beek’s resurgence at Manchester United. However, he never fancied the former Ajax man and is willing to offload him now.

After suffering the first Premier League defeat of the season to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, ten Hag suggested there could be further Old Trafford exits in the next few weeks.