Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted there could be more departures from his squad following a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The North Londoners comfortably beat the Red Devils thanks to two second-half goals.

Speaking to the media in the post-match press conference, Ten Hag said, “We need players totally with their heads in our team… it's obvious they are looking for something else”.

A lot was said about Harry Maguire falling out with the Dutchman after his move to West Ham collapsed. However, ten Hag rubbished those rumors, saying, “He had a little problem in the last training session.”

Manchester United have had a poor start to their Premier League campaign. After barely edging Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first home game on Monday, they were comfortably beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

Although many are quick to write United off this early in the season, there are few positive signs for ten Hag for the rest of the season. He has only added three players to his squad. Moreover, one of those signings is injured and doesn't even have an official kit number (Rasmus Hojlund).

The big talking about Manchester United's midfield and how quickly it gets bypassed. There are links with Sofyan Amrabat, but it is at risk of getting halted due to the lack of exits. Maguire's failed West Ham exit has potentially halted Benjamin Pavard's signing, which is now linked with a move to Inter Milan. It is expected that the exits of Donny Van de Beek and Brandon Williams could trigger some needed signings.