Spain’s David de Gea could no longer be the number-one goalkeeper at Manchester United next season. The Red Devils have been searching for the Spaniard’s replacement recently, and reports have emerged that they could be moving in on a potential target soon.

According to the report shared by One Football, United’s Premier League competitor in Brentford have shortlisted three goalkeepers as the replacement of their number one goalkeeper David Raya, who Brentford believe is worth £40 million. Possible successors to the Spanish goalkeeper include Alban Lafont, Mark Flekken, and Caoimhin Kelleher. Raya has had several standout performances this season and is one of the reasons why Brentford sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have signed two goalkeepers on loan this season, with the first being Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United, who returned to St. James Park in January. After that, they signed Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, but both of those signings were made to give competition to de Gea. Neither guy panned out, but now it looks like United fans could see a new face in between the sticks next season regularly if they opt to pursue Raya, who is known to be a target for the English giant.

Regardless of de Gea’s fate next season, he would go down as one of the greatest servants of Manchester United. In their difficult period after Sir Alex Ferguson, he has given some outstanding performances for the club and has won every trophy for them except for the Champions League. He also won many individual awards, including the Premier League Golden Glove for his 2017/18 season play.

However, he has recently received massive criticism this season, with mistakes costing his team points. Last week, he made a huge goalkeeping error while trying to stop a shot from West Ham United’s Said Benrahma as United lost 1-0 amid their battle with Liverpool for a Champions League spot. The former Atletico Madrid man has equaled Hugo Lloris’ unwanted record for most errors leading to a goal this season with four.