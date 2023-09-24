Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has shed light on the invaluable contribution of Jonny Evans to his team. The English defender, who arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Leicester City this summer, is proving to be an essential addition to the squad.

Ten Hag highlighted the qualities that make Evans indispensable, stating, “He can bring organization, communication. He's calm, he knows the work, and he knows what to do.” The manager also emphasized that Evans would play a vital role in filling the void left by the injured Lisandro Martinez.

Evans, who recently made his second debut for Manchester United as a late substitute in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, earned his first start for the club in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Burnley. In that game, he almost found the back of the net with a powerful header from Bruno Fernandes' corner, only for VAR to disallow the goal. However, his impact extended beyond just defending.

The defining moment of the match came when Evans showcased his vision and passing ability. He delivered a sublime pass to Bruno Fernandes, who volleyed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net. The quality of the strike drew comparisons to Robin Van Persie's iconic goal against Aston Villa in 2013, a moment that sealed Manchester United's most recent Premier League title.

With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire sidelined due to injuries, Jonny Evans is set to become a regular starter for Manchester United. His experience and composure in defense, coupled with his ability to contribute offensively, make him a vital asset for Ten Hag's side.

While the club is grappling with a string of injuries, there was a silver lining as Raphael Varane made his return, coming on as a late substitute for Sergio Reguilon. As Manchester United navigates the challenges of the season, Jonny Evans's presence in the backline promises to be a stabilizing force, offering the team both defensive solidity and moments of creative brilliance.