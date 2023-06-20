As the summer transfer window progresses into its second week, Manchester United and their manager, Erik ten Hag, find themselves grappling with frustration due to the lack of clarity surrounding the club's ownership takeover process.

The Glazer family, owners of the club, have chosen to remain silent on the matter, leaving potential buyers Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe eagerly awaiting updates on their bids.

Sheikh Jassim was initially poised to finally take control of the club after pitching a fifth and final offer, but talks have been delayed due to the Glazer family not putting out a statement to finalize anything. As a result, while United's Premier League counterparts actively engage in the transfer market, taking advantage of the uncertainty caused by the Glazers' indecisiveness, the Red Devils have yet to make any significant moves.

This week could prove pivotal as discussions progress, potentially leading to significant developments in the potential arrival of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to Old Trafford and the departure of goalkeeper David de Gea.

Manchester United's ownership uncertainty has also delayed their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, much to the chagrin of Erik ten Hag. He had identified Rice as a priority target for the summer transfer window, but Manchester United's change of ownership has yet to materialize, preventing them from making a bid for the talented midfielder. This delay has allowed Arsenal to take the lead in the race for Declan Rice's services.

However, with approximately three weeks remaining until the start of pre-season, Erik ten Hag finds himself increasingly anxious to learn about the future ownership structure of Manchester United, which is said to be imminent. The manager needs clarity as he continues preparations for his second season in charge, hoping to have a clear direction and vision for the club's future.