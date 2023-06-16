Former English defender Rio Ferdinand claims that Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is on the brink of buying Manchester United this summer. He believes that the news of a successful takeover is imminent.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Sheikh Jassim, and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are involved in a battle to buy the 20-time English champions. Now, both of these bidders are finalizing their offers before the expected decision later this week.

“The Manchester United takeover is imminent,” Ferdinand said on his Five channel on YouTube. “We are hearing the Qatari bid is the one that has been accepted, the one that is imminent, and the one that is going to go through. Hallelujah, man. I cannot wait. Please let this happen.”

“Look how long this has gone on for. The Glazers have dug their heels in. It will go to the biggest bidder, which is normal in negotiations, but I want this to be resolved before the transfer window kicks in, and now it is opening and starting to move.”

“I have woken up every day hoping that every day there will be a bid accepted. We are hearing that it is close. It will happen in a matter of days, if not a matter of hours.”

Initially, Ratcliffe’s Ineos company looked to be in the driver's seat. However, the representatives of Sheikh Jassim are optimistic about turning the tables with an improved offer last week.

According to the current reports, nothing has been agreed between Manchester United and the two bidders. However, former United captain Ferdinand believes that the change in ownership is around the corner.