Speculation swirls around Raphael Varane's future at Manchester United as fans and former legends voice concerns over his recent performances.

Rumors are swirling among Manchester United fans about the future of French defender Raphael Varane at the club. Varane's recent appearance as a substitute for Jonny Evans, who suffered an injury during a match against FC Copenhagen, raised eyebrows due to his noticeable facial expressions. Some supporters speculate that Varane may be growing increasingly unhappy with being benched in favor of Evans and Harry Maguire in the starting lineup, and this dissatisfaction seemed to affect his performance in the game, leading to a 4-3 defeat.

These speculations found support in the words of former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. Varane had been on the bench in recent Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Fulham. United's manager, Erik ten Hag, explained his selection in the Manchester derby as a tactical decision. Scholes, however, voiced concerns about this approach, suggesting that the preference for Maguire and Evans in the defense could be due to their superior ability to play with the ball at the back, which raises apprehension among fans.

Scholes further expressed disappointment in Varane's recent form, which has raised doubts about the performance of some of the club's big-name players. He questioned the stability of the back four and cited Varane's shaky display against Galatasaray. Scholes pondered, “If I can't rely on somebody like Varane…,” highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the defense. In the end, he noted the unexpected choice of Jonny Evans, who was signed on a free transfer, as an indication of the challenges facing Manchester United's defense.

As Manchester United faces uncertainty surrounding Varane's role in the squad and the team's defensive performances, fans and pundits eagerly await further developments, hoping for a more stable and successful future for the club.