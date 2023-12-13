Manchester United fans expressed their frustration with goalkeeper Andre Onana following the team's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

Manchester United fans are expressing their frustration with goalkeeper Andre Onana following the team's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, reported by GOAL. Onana faced criticism for what fans deemed a lapse in judgement during Kingsley Coman's crucial goal in the 70th minute, sealing United's exit from the competition.

The French forward's goal proved decisive, with Erik ten Hag's side finishing at the bottom of their group, missing out on a Europa League play-off spot. Onana, who joined United from Inter for £48 million in the summer, has faced ongoing scrutiny for his performances.

Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure, particularly highlighting Onana's positioning and failure to narrow the angle for Coman's shot. One fan expressed dismay, questioning why Onana almost fell over before the shot and stayed on his line. Another criticized his lack of proactive action, noting that Onana only seems to come off his line when making long passes.

The criticism is not isolated to this match, as Onana's individual errors have been costly in previous games. Notably, he was at fault for two goals against Galatasaray in a 3-3 draw and faced similar issues in the reverse fixture against Bayern.

United's overall performance has been subpar this season, losing 12 out of 24 matches across all competitions and conceding 39 goals. The pressure on Andre Onana continues to mount, and there are rumors linking the club with AC Milan's Mike Maignan as a potential alternative. With the upcoming match against Liverpool at Anfield, Onana faces a crucial test, and fans hope for an improved performance to help United climb the Premier League table.