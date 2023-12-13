Manchester United's hopes for a spot in the Champions League last-16 were dashed with a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich

Manchester United‘s hopes for a spot in the Champions League last-16 were dashed with a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL. The three-time European champions needed a win against Bayern and a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to advance, but Kingsley Coman's 70th-minute goal for Bayern sealed their fate.

Manager Erik ten Hag candidly acknowledged his team's limitations, citing the ongoing injury crisis as a major factor. With key players like Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount on the treatment table, and Marcus Rashford falling ill before the match, Ten Hag expressed the challenges he faced, stating, “The players gave everything…I have to credit the team, big compliment for the way they worked together as a team against this good Bayern side. But, of course, when the game is going, you need energy from the bench, and especially in the frontline, the options were limited.”

Ten Hag contended that United's Champions League exit was not solely a result of the Bayern defeat but stemmed from earlier mistakes and individual errors in the group stage. Despite the disappointment, he commended the team's spirit and performance in the match, asserting, “Today, the performance was very good again, and we didn’t deserve to lose.”

Manchester United's defensive struggles were evident as they conceded 15 goals in the group stage, the highest among English teams this year. This exit marks their sixth at the group stage and only the second time in history finishing at the bottom of their group.

With Bruno Fernandes serving a one-match suspension against Liverpool, and facing a challenging Premier League position, United's ambitions for top-flight European competition next season are at stake. The loss against Bayern adds to their hurdles as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings.