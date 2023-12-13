Manchester United hit a new low in their Champions League campaign, setting a Premier League record for conceding the most goals

Manchester United hit a new low in their Champions League campaign, setting a Premier League record for conceding the most goals in a single group stage, reported by GOAL. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at Old Trafford, sealing their exit from Europe after finishing at the bottom of the group with only four points from six matches.

The decisive blow came in the form of Kingsley Coman's second-half goal, securing the win for the German giants. Manchester United's defensive struggles were glaring, conceding a total of 15 goals in the group stage, a record for any Premier League team in a single Champions League campaign. This unfortunate distinction surpasses the defensive struggles of all other English teams in this round, with only Royal Antwerp matching the conceded goal tally.

In a further blow to United's pride, they become the first English team to finish at the bottom of their group on two occasions, with the previous occurrence in the 2005-06 season. The team needed a victory against Bayern and hoped for a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray. However, Copenhagen secured a 1-0 win, dashing United's hopes and securing their own spot in the last-16 of the competition.

Erik ten Hag's squad faces another challenging fixture ahead, as they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League by a significant 10-point margin. After losing two consecutive matches, the Red Devils aim to bounce back and salvage their season in the domestic competition.