Fiorentina has made a strategic move by inserting a secret clause into Sofyan Amrabat‘s contract as part of his loan move to Manchester United, reported by GOAL. This clause has significant implications for the midfielder's future.

Amrabat's loan deal to Manchester United from Fiorentina was a significant move in the summer transfer window. However, it appears that Fiorentina has ensured that they retain some control over the player's future.

According to The Daily Mirror, Fiorentina has included a clause in Amrabat's contract that automatically extends his deal by one year if Manchester United decides not to purchase him at the end of his loan spell. While the two clubs have agreed on a purchase option, it is crucial to note that it is not an obligation. In other words, Manchester United is not bound by contract to buy the Moroccan international next summer.

This strategic move by Fiorentina reflects their desire to maintain some level of control and flexibility regarding Amrabat's future. Having made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club and being a Morocco international with 49 caps, Amrabat is a valuable asset for Fiorentina. The inclusion of this clause allows Fiorentina to potentially recall him or negotiate a new deal with other clubs should Manchester United decide against making the move permanent.

As for Amrabat's immediate future, he remains sidelined due to an injury sustained during training. Although he won't be available for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League fixture against Brighton, his presence will undoubtedly be crucial for the team once he returns to full fitness.

The inclusion of this ‘secret' contract clause adds an intriguing dimension to Sofyan Amrabat's loan move and will be closely monitored by both Fiorentina and Manchester United as the season progresses.