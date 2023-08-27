Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has reportedly been frustrated with the club's handling of Sofyan Amrabat this summer. The Morocco midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United for most of this summer.

According to the reports from Florian Plettenberg, Italiano wants Fiorentina's board to make a decision on Amrabat's future soon. He believes that the clarity of his situation is important for his plans with the team this season. If he is staying, he can think about integrating the 27-year-old back into the team. If he's leaving for Manchester United, he can think about building a team without him and look at his alternatives.

Amrabat has been linked with a move to Manchester United since June, and the opportunity seems attractive to the Fiorentina midfielder. The 27-year-old is not part of Fiorentina's first-team squad for the weekend game against Lecce. He is currently training individually as he waits for Manchester United to make a move for him. Although he was also linked with a move to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp told the club to back out. Hence, the Red Devils are now in a prime position to land their number one midfield target.

Manchester United feel that their midfield is the biggest problem so far this season. Although they have won two of their first three Premier League games, they haven't been playing well and conceding a lot of chances. Hence, they believe Amrabat, alongside Casemiro, could allow them to restructure their midfield. Manchester United are yet to make a move for the Morroco midfielder as they have to offload players first because of the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules.