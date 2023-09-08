Manchester United‘s recent acquisition, Sofyan Amrabat, has been dealt a significant injury setback just after joining the club, reported by GOAL. The midfielder has been forced to withdraw from the Morocco national team due to an injury that was initially identified during his medical examination at Manchester United.

Amrabat's transfer to Manchester United was finalized on deadline day in a loan deal worth £8 million ($9.9 million). However, the Moroccan midfielder's promising start with the club has been marred by an unexpected injury, putting his start of the season in jeopardy.

During the medical evaluation conducted at Carrington, United's training ground, a minor back issue was detected. Despite the concern, Amrabat was allowed to join the Morocco squad for international duty. However, it appears that the injury is more serious than initially anticipated, leading to his withdrawal from the national team.

United's manager, Erik ten Hag, will be closely monitoring Amrabat's condition, hoping that the injury doesn't exacerbate the ongoing injury crisis at Old Trafford. Several key players, including Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Mason Mount, are already sidelined due to injuries. Ten Hag and the club's medical staff will be working diligently to ensure Amrabat's swift recovery.

If the midfielder can recuperate in time, he may make his debut for Manchester United when they face Brighton at Old Trafford on September 16. United fans are eagerly anticipating Sofyan Amrabat's contribution to the team, and his recovery will be closely followed as he aims to overcome this setback and make a positive impact on his new club.