Luke Shaw has sparked speculation about Manchester United's transfer plans by giving a tour of Carrington to Harry Kane and Declan Rice, and suggesting that signing the English duo would be a massive improvement for the team, reported by goal.com. The left-back shared photos on his Instagram story showcasing the training facility and expressed his desire to see Kane and Rice join the Red Devils.

While Luke Shaw acknowledged that his Instagram post was partly in jest, he also admitted that he genuinely believes the world-class talents of Kane and Rice would greatly enhance Manchester United's squad. Speaking to reporters, Shaw stated his admiration for his England teammates and expressed his eagerness to see them join United to help the team achieve their goals.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although no official talks have taken place between the club and Tottenham Hotspur. With Kane's contract set to expire next season, there is a possibility that Spurs could risk losing him for free in 2024 if a new deal isn't agreed upon. The potential acquisition of Kane would undoubtedly bolster United's attacking prowess.

Similarly, Declan Rice's future at West Ham is uncertain, with several clubs vying for his signature. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly has an interest in the midfielder, but the delay in the club's ownership change has hindered their pursuit. This delay has allowed Arsenal to emerge as frontrunners in the race to sign Rice.

As for Luke Shaw himself, he will be focused on representing England in their Euro 2024 qualifying match against North Macedonia. Shaw's comments about Kane and Rice will undoubtedly fuel speculation about potential transfers, adding excitement to the upcoming summer window for Manchester United fans.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make moves for Kane and Rice, but Shaw's endorsement of the pair has generated excitement among supporters who hope to see the club strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.