Real Madrid are prepared to start their negotiations for a potential Harry Kane bid. The Los Blancos are very much interested in the Tottenham Hotspur captain and want to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu. The England captain currently has one year left on his deal with Spurs.

According to the reports from Alberto Pereiro, the 14-time European champions want to ensure that Kane is the focal point of their shopping list in the winter transfer window. After the departure of Karim Benzema, there is an urgency about this move, and they are willing to start “tough negotiations” with the representatives of the Tottenham Hotspur captain.

Real Madrid are in for an overhaul this summer. They have just lost their star striker Benzema, who spent nine glorious years in the Spanish capital. The Frenchman won five Champions Leagues, four La Ligas, and one Ballon d’Or during his time with the Whites.

As the Los Blancos have also lost Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio this summer, they only have Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. left as their attacking options. Vinicius Jr. has also been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital after he had concerns about his life in Spain. The winger was racially abused during the 1-0 defeat against Valencia.

Hence, it is time that Real Madrid get ruthless and start making reinforcements for next season. Alongside Kane, there are also links with Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. Many more additions can be expected alongside Kane in this transfer window for the Copa Del Rey winners.