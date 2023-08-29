Manchester United is standing firm in their decision not to allow Harry Maguire to be loaned to West Ham, as they have their sights set on selling him to generate funds for further signings, reported by goal.com.

Throughout the summer, West Ham has expressed interest in acquiring the services of the center-back who has fallen out of favor at Manchester United. However, the club's stance is clear: they are not willing to sanction a loan deal for Maguire. Instead, they are seeking to sell him, a move that would enable them to secure financial resources for additional transfers.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United is particularly interested in raising funds to facilitate the acquisition of a new left-back and midfielder. With Luke Shaw facing a potential two-month absence due to a muscular injury, the club is eyeing Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella. In addition, discussions are ongoing with Fiorentina regarding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is also being considered as an option to bolster the midfield.

The situation surrounding Maguire suggests that a fresh start could be on the horizon for the center-back. Following his removal from the club's captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, it appears that his role at Manchester United is diminishing. However, negotiations with West Ham have faced delays, leading to the possibility that Maguire may remain at Old Trafford at least until the January transfer window.

As the transfer saga unfolds, the decision regarding Harry Maguire's future could play a significant role in shaping Manchester United's squad for the upcoming season and beyond.