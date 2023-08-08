Manchester United‘s pursuit of strengthening their squad continues, with reports indicating that the club has identified Jean-Clair Todibo, a centre-back from Nice, as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. The 23-year-old defender is a target for United as they seek to bolster their defensive lineup, reported by goal.com.

RMC Sport has reported that Manchester United has initiated discussions about Todibo's potential transfer. While the discussions are still in the early stages, they are described as encouraging, indicating that United is keen on securing the services of the young French defender.

Todibo's availability for a transfer is reportedly dependent on the potential departure of Harry Maguire from Old Trafford. If Maguire indeed leaves the club, Todibo could step in to fill the void in United's defensive line. Maguire's departure seems more likely with each passing day, after struggling to keep up with the phase with the Red Devils. If the transfer going to materialize, it would necessitate United's search for a suitable replacement.

Todibo's transition to Manchester United would mark a significant step in his career, moving from Nice, a club that finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season. The French defender showcased his capabilities by appearing in 31 out of 38 matches and contributing to 10 clean sheets during the season.

However, Manchester United might face competition from Juventus, who also seem to have an interest in acquiring Jean-Clair Todibo's services. As discussions unfold and transfer dynamics evolve, Todibo's future could be intertwined with Manchester United's defense for the upcoming season. The club's fans will be watching closely as they anticipate potential developments in this transfer scenario.