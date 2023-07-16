West Ham United are considering a loan move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire this summer. The Hammers have recently confirmed a £105m departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal and are looking to build a team with his reinforcements.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, the 30-year-old Maguire has been given a lifeline to save his top level career. The former Leicester City man has not fulfilled the price tag of £80m that Manchester United paid in 2019. Now, he has fallen behind the pecking order under Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman prefers Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ahead of him. In fact, the former Ajax man even played Luke Shaw as a central defender instead of Maguire, which shows his importance to the manager.

It is reported that for this loan move, Manchester United captain would need to take a significant pay cut to fit in the West Ham's wage structure. The Red Devils were in for Declan Rice initially before he preferred a move to Arsenal. It is reported that ten Hag wanted to go for a player plus cash offer for the former West Ham captain. Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Elanga were the three names that popped up regarding this transfer.

Maguire understands that he is no longer the utmost priority at Old Trafford. Hence, a move to West Ham United makes a lot of sense. If we look at his career before Manchester United, he was a very solid defender because he was not playing on the halfway line. The 30-year-old has always been a great player when playing in a defensive team. If he wants to rebuild his career, he should go back to that sort of a team and West Ham United provides him with the perfect escape route from Old Trafford.