Manchester United is prepared to make a player-plus-cash bid in an attempt to hijack Arsenal‘s move for West Ham United star Declan Rice, reported by goal.com. With Rice being a target for Arsenal, Manchester United is considering entering the race for the talented midfielder.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United is evaluating the possibility of offering either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay as part of a deal for Rice. This move could give them an edge over their rivals in securing the services of the England international. West Ham recently rejected Arsenal's second bid of £90 million for Rice, who has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Rice's contract with West Ham is set to expire in 2024, and it has been confirmed by Hammers chairman David Sullivan that the 24-year-old has played his last game for the club following their triumph in the Europa Conference League. With Rice's departure seemingly imminent, Manchester United sees an opportunity to make a significant bid and bolster their midfield options.

The report further suggests that West Ham holds an interest in both McTominay and Maguire. David Moyes, the manager of West Ham, is believed to be a great admirer of Maguire, while McTominay is also seen as a potential target. If Manchester United were to include either player in their bid for Rice, it could potentially facilitate negotiations between the two clubs.

However, Arsenal is expected to come back with a third bid for Rice, who reportedly favors a move to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are likely to increase their offer, which previously consisted of £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons over a five-year period. The pursuit of Rice by Arsenal and Manchester United could turn into one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen which club will eventually secure the signature of Declan Rice. The midfielder's quality and potential make him a highly sought-after player, and his decision will have a significant impact on the respective ambitions of both Arsenal and Manchester United for the upcoming season.