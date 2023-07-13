Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has asserted that he will make the decision on who wears the captain's armband at the club, reported by goal.com. The announcement comes amidst rumors that Harry Maguire, the club's current captain, will likely lose his captaincy in the upcoming season.

Harry Maguire, who has been struggling with form over the last season, has fallen down the pecking order for United's captaincy. Current options include Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and full-back Luke Shaw. Amidst these rumors, United has reportedly placed a £50m price tag on Maguire in the transfer market, with interest from other clubs.

When asked about whether there would be a squad vote to decide the captain, ten Hag emphatically denied the idea, insisting that it was solely his decision. Ten Hag's stance reflects his determination to exercise control over the team and to stamp his authority on the club.

Looking ahead, Manchester United will play their second pre-season friendly against Lyon on July 19 at the Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland. With the opening fixture of the Premier League season just around the corner, ten Hag will undoubtedly be looking closely at his squad as he makes the tough decisions required to build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

Erik ten Hag's emphasis on his authority in making the important decisions for Manchester United is commendable and shows his commitment to bringing success back to Old Trafford. The coming weeks will be critical for United, and the fans will be hoping that the team can come together and work towards a common goal under ten Hag's leadership.