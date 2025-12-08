The Arizona Cardinals' season is over. Mathematically, it has been over since their Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And truly, it's been over since franchise quarterback Kyler Murray suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury in Week 5. With nothing to play for in the remaining month of the season, the team is looking to build momentum for 2026.

One area the Cardinals need to see improvement in is their running game. After losing starter James Connor to a foot injury, Arizona was banking on 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson to carry the load. Yet, Benson has been sidelined since Week 5 after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, landing him on injured reserve. The team did open Benson's 21-day practice window on Nov. 19. However, he has not made the progress they were expecting, leaving Arizona until Wednesday to activate him or risk losing the second-year running back for the remainder of 2025.

When asked about Benson's recovery, head coach Jonathan Gannon offered an uncertain response, stating, “We'll see. Not quite sure yet. I want to see him out there,” via Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban.

Benson's injury came at the worst possible time for him and the team. He was finally going to get a lead-back role and an opportunity to take the next step in his development. Unfortunately, after eight carries into his second career start, that chance was taken away from him.

Before his injury, Benson totaled 160 rushing yards in 29 attempts. He also added 13 receptions on 16 targets for 64 yards, but failed to reach the endzone in his limited snaps this season.