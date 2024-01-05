Manchester United faces a managerial crossroads following INEOS's 25% ownership acquisition as Erik ten Hag's future hangs in the balance.

The recent acquisition of a 25% stake in Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group on Christmas Eve has altered the club's ownership landscape and placed a significant spotlight on the club's footballing operations. This transformative partnership has raised questions about the future direction of managerial decisions, particularly concerning Erik ten Hag's tenure at the helm.

Ten Hag, appointed in the summer of 2022, enjoyed a promising inaugural season. However, the current campaign has been marred by disappointing performances, leading to growing uncertainty surrounding his position. While INEOS initially aims to maintain the current Manchester United manager until season-end, a continued downturn in results might prompt them to explore managerial alternatives.

One contender on Manchester United's radar is Graham Potter, previously associated with Chelsea and notably recognized for his impactful tenure at Brighton & Hove Albion. Potter's ability to implement an attractive style of play at Brighton, coupled with commendable results, has positioned him as a plausible Plan B should the club opt for a managerial change.

Manchester United's struggles this season have been evident in their inconsistent form, enduring 14 defeats across various competitions despite securing a fair number of wins. Their current Premier League standings at eighth and eliminations from the Carabao Cup and Champions League underscores the team's challenges.

As Manchester United gears up for an FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic on January 8, the spotlight intensifies on the managerial front. The intersection of INEOS's new ownership influence and the uncertainties surrounding Ten Hag's future amplifies the club's pivotal moment, necessitating a strategic decision-making process to address both on-field struggles and the managerial direction moving forward.