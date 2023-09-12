Manchester United have had a frustrating start to the season. After winning just two of their opening four Premier League games, the Red Devils are already lagging behind their rivals in the title race. To make things worse, they also have concerns off the pitch as Jadon Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag have had a rift.

Ten Hag told the press about Sancho's exclusion from the last Premier League game against Arsenal. He said that he English winger didn't make it because of a “poor performance in training”. However, Sancho denied those comments by issuing a statement on X. He said that he has been made a scapegoat of Manchester United's poor performances recently.

As the international break started, there were talks about Sancho and ten Hag trying to settle their differences. They had a confrontation a few days ago, but both have been unable to settle their difference. Sancho was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia on the Middle East deadline day. However, those rumors never materialized.

Sancho reportedly tried to approach the Manchester United first-team squad before talking to the manager. However, it is reported that the squad is firmly on ten Hag's side and believes that the Dutchman is doing the right thing for calling the former Borussia Dortmund man out. After a breakdown in talks, the English winger is likely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. A permanent move is unlikely, but the Red Devils will definitely look to offload him by next summer.