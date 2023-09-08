Al Ettifaq were in the running to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on Saudi Pro League's Deadline Day. However, the deal collapsed at the last minute due to United's extravagant demands for this move. The English winger is set to be frozen out of Manchester United's first team after having a spat with Erik ten Hag during the Arsenal pre-match buildup last week.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Al Ettifaq were fully interested in signing Sancho this summer. However, the deal included the obligation of buying the former Borussia Dortmund man for £50m. This was something that Al Ettifaq couldn't agree on, and they eventually decided to pull out of the deal.

After the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, ten Hag said that Sancho was excluded from the squad because of his poor training performance. However, the English winger issued a statement on X, denying those statements from the Dutchman.

The decline in form and relationship with ten Hag has made Sancho a transfer target. Although Manchester United were not actively looking to sell him, they were prepared to listen to offers of around £45m. However, Al Ettifaq are not interested in this fee, and they decided to pull the plug on this deal.

The English winger arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £73m during the management of Ole Gunnar Soljskaer. However, he has failed to replicate his form in Germany, which made him the most sought-after youngster in the football world. He only has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances for Manchester United.