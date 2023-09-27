In a startling turn of events at Manchester United, Jadon Sancho finds himself uncomfortable as he has been excluded from all first-team facilities, including the dining room, following a request issued by the club's manager, Erik ten Hag.

Reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that Sancho has been prohibited from accessing any first-team areas at United's Carrington training base. Instead, he now trains and dines with academy players, starkly contrasting his status as a marquee signing not long ago. This drastic measure comes in response to Ten Hag's demand that Sancho apologize for his recent Instagram post. In the now-deleted post, the winger accused the manager of making him a “scapegoat” and questioned his training performances. However, despite deleting the post, Sancho has not extended an apology to the Dutch manager.

Sancho's strained relationship with Ten Hag appears not solely rooted in the social media dispute. Sources suggest that the winger had been repeatedly late for training before the public spat, further diminishing his standing within the team. Consequently, Sancho has been dropped from the first-team squad entirely, and rumors have surfaced that Manchester United might consider accepting a cut-price fee for the England international in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sancho's journey to Old Trafford was filled with high expectations, given his stellar performances at Borussia Dortmund, where he tallied an impressive 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances. However, since his move to Manchester United, his impact has been less pronounced, with just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games.

As tensions continue to simmer between the player and the club, it appears increasingly likely that Jadon Sancho will be again sidelined for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The situation remains fluid, leaving fans and pundits speculating on the future of this talented but embattled young player at one of England's most storied football clubs.