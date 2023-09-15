Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has finally spoken about the conflict between him and Jadon Sancho. The English winger has been removed from the first-team training due to “squad disciplinary issues.”

Speaking in the pre-match press conference of Brighton, ten Hag said, “I think everything is said on that case. So the squad is strong, in good spirits and good mood going into the game”.

“Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season. So it’s important to set good standards; that is what I did, and it is my job to control the standards. The team is above everything”.

This is not the first time a player and a manager have come face to face at Manchester United. Previously, we have seen the rift between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba. The current AS Roma manager called Pogba “a virus” in the dressing room following a scored draw against Southampton. It burnt all the bridges between the two as the Frenchman started getting dropped constantly until Mourinho was sacked.

Last season, we saw Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the Old Trafford pitch before the match against Tottenham Hotspur was completed. He was frustrated for not being given enough minutes. Eventually, he lashed out ten Hag for “betraying” him, and that resulted in Manchester United terminating his contract.

Ten Hag has also been ruthless with Harry Maguire. The Dutchman removed the English defender from the starting lineup last season and also took away the club captaincy from him before the start of this season. Maguire almost joined West Ham United in this summer window but stayed at Old Trafford after not agreeing on personal terms.