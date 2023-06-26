Manchester United have reignited their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, the club has approached the Frenchman to discuss a potential transfer to Old Trafford, reported by goal.com. Rabiot's contract with Juventus is set to expire next week, making him available on a free transfer.

United had previously attempted to sign Rabiot last year, but the deal fell through due to disagreements over personal terms. However, the Red Devils are now eager to revisit the possibility of bringing the talented midfielder to the Premier League.

Adrien Rabiot himself has expressed a desire to play in England, stating last year that it has always been a career goal of his. He said, “I have always said that I would like to play in England in my career. Will it be at the end of my contract? I don't know, but I have this goal.”

Despite the expiration of his contract, there remains a possibility that Rabiot could extend his stay at Juventus. The Serie A club is reportedly making efforts to convince the 28-year-old to sign a contract extension, as they value his contributions to the team.

As Rabiot approaches free agency, he is likely to have numerous options to choose from in terms of his next destination. The French midfielder possesses a wealth of experience and talent, making him an attractive prospect for several clubs across Europe.

Manchester United's renewed pursuit of Rabiot demonstrates their ambition to strengthen their midfield options. The addition of Rabiot would provide manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a versatile and dynamic player who can contribute both defensively and offensively.

As the transfer window unfolds, all eyes will be on Rabiot's decision regarding his future. Whether he decides to join Manchester United or explore other opportunities, it is certain that his next move will be closely monitored by fans and pundits alike.