Manchester United are in talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag has prioritised the striker position for the upcoming transfer window.

According to the reports from the Athletic, the Red Devils are getting all the details regarding the profile of Muani. United’s first striker priority is Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, but they are lining up alternatives in case this transfer fails.

Manchester United sporting director John Mortough has spoken to Eintracht Frankfurt over the potential deal of Muani. As the last year’s Europa League winners valued their striker at £69m, it could be too expensive for United’s liking. However, Muani is part of United’s wanted list alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United need a new striker this summer. Anthony Martial has struggled to maintain his form and fitness. It is no coincidence that the France International is ruled out of the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, Wout Weghorst hasn’t got his shooting boots on at Old Trafford, scoring only two goals for the Red Devils since his loan move from Burnley.

Thirdly, Mason Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford has been under a cloud since the club opened an investigation into him last season. With most of the dressing room not wanting him as part of the squad next summer, he will likely depart the club.

With Marcus Rashford in the form of his life, United must identify their striker to complement the England International. Manchester United will play local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.