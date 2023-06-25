Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has provided an injury update to the fans, stating that he is back to full fitness and ready for the upcoming pre-season with the club, reported by mirror. Martinez underwent surgery after fracturing his metatarsal during United's Europa League quarter-final clash against Sevilla in April, which ruled him out for the rest of the season, including the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has taken to social media to share his progress, posting videos on Instagram that show him running on a football pitch both with and without a ball, wearing the Manchester United training kit. Martinez expressed his happiness, tweeting, “So happy to be back 100%.” This update indicates that his recovery has gone according to plan after the successful surgery he underwent earlier.

Manchester United will soon return to training at their Carrington facility in preparation for their pre-season fixtures, starting with a match against Leeds in Oslo on July 12. Lisandro Martinez could be involved in the early training sessions alongside players like Donny van de Beek, Raphael Varane, and Anthony Martial, who are also making their way back from injuries. The club's packed pre-season schedule includes matches against Lyon, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund in different locations, before starting the 2023/24 season with a home game against Wolves on August 14.

Martinez had an impressive debut season with Manchester United after joining from Ajax in a £55 million deal. Despite concerns about his height, he established himself as a key figure in Erik ten Hag's defense, making 45 appearances across all competitions. His return to full fitness will provide a boost to United's defensive options and offer further competition for places in the upcoming season.

As the players prepare for pre-season, the focus will be on building fitness, developing tactical cohesion, and fine-tuning their performances ahead of the new campaign. Manchester United fans will be eager to see Martinez and the rest of the squad back in action as they aim for success in both domestic and European competitions.