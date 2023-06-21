Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has shared an update on his injury recovery on his Instagram account. The Argentine has been a huge fan favorite since his move from the Netherlands last summer.

In April, Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury during the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla. The World Cup winner was sidelined after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

After the match, Manchester United announced that Martinez would return before the start of next season. Before the final Premier League game against Fulham, manager Erik ten Hag said, “I am expecting Lisandro Martinez back at the club in the coming days. He will be ready for the start of pre-season.”

Now, the 25-year-old has shared an update on his Instagram account. Martinez was pictured training in Manchester United training gear. He added the caption “cada vez menos” on his Instagram picture, which translates to “every time less.” It basically means that the Argentine is on course to return to full-time action in the pre-season tour.

The Red Devils are set to start their pre-season campaign on July 12 against Leeds United. United need depth in defense, as Raphael Varane also had his injury concerns last season with Martinez. As ten Hag doesn’t fancy Harry Maguire as backup, the Red Devils are hunting for another defender this summer. Although there were talks of Kim Min-jae joining the club, the Napoli central defender is now close to joining Bayern Munich this summer.